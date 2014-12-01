July 28, 2025

This page collates evolving commentary by a veteran democratic rights worker in West Bengal

July 27, 2025

A Satirical Reflection on SIR and the Supreme Court’s Coming Hearing

Despite widespread concerns, it appears that through the desperate cooperation of all political parties, over 99% of enumeration forms have now been submitted in Bihar under the SIR framework. On the 28th, this figure will become the trump card of the Election Commission and the Government of India before the Supreme Court.

They will stand in court and confidently assert:

“Almost 100% of the population has complied with SIR. All political parties have enthusiastically participated. There is no problem whatsoever. A little collateral damage happens in every big operation. It’s nothing.”

They’ll add:

“Besides, we’re only removing names from the voter list. We’re not revoking citizenship. We’re merely striking names off and forwarding those names to the Home Ministry. How would we know what they do after that?”

And just in case things seem a bit rushed:

“Well, yes, more time would have been better. That’s why, for West Bengal, we’re extending the timeline.”

The Supreme Court will nod:

“Indeed, indeed. They’re not revoking citizenship. So what’s the problem? Whether a name stays in the voter list or not is entirely within the Election Commission’s jurisdiction.”

Thus, SIR will proceed. The Court might say:

“Just fix a few glitches here and there. Otherwise, we’ll be very upset. But carry on. We’re watching. Everyone must assist the Election Commission.”

Hearing will be deferred by three months. But due to strong objections from senior ADR lawyer Gopalaswami, the next date will be scheduled for one month later. During that time, we’ll all wait and see how many claims & objections are rejected, and how many names are ultimately removed from the voter list in Bihar.

In the meantime, peace and “welfare” have been restored!

***********************

July 23 2025

The Election Commission issued a press release the day before yesterday stating that, in order to ensure that all ‘enumeration forms’ for the SIR in Bihar are submitted, one lakh BLOs (Booth Level Officers) along with 1.5 lakh BLAs (Booth Level Agents) from all the major recognized political parties in Bihar are making desperate efforts.

At the same time, I see that political parties from the India Bloc are protesting in Parliament, equating SIR with NRC and demanding the cancellation of the SIR.

So, in Delhi they’re protesting for cancellation, and in Bihar they’re making every effort to ensure its success! What a strange politics. The worrying thing is, the same is likely to happen in West Bengal too! As soon as the SIR is announced, political parties will rush to get the enumeration forms filled out. That is, to implement the NRC!

***********************

July 15, 2025

The central government has announced the start date for the Census. The responsibility lies with the Registrar General of India (RGI). However, the government has not made any announcement regarding NPR (National Population Register) or NRC (National Register of Citizens) along with the Census. The RGI could announce it later, but it is more likely that it won’t. Why do I say this?

The government wants to carry out the Census quietly, without resistance. People have now come to understand that NPR conducted alongside the Census can pave the way for NRC. Everyone is watching carefully and will continue to do so. There will be resistance. And yet, the government must conduct the Census. Because without it, delimitation cannot proceed. If delimitation is stalled, the dream of increasing Lok Sabha seats in the Hindi heartland and thereby capturing absolute power at the center will remain unfulfilled. Without it, structural changes to the Constitution and the declaration of a Hindu Rashtra (Hindu Nation) will also become difficult.

So, delimitation is a necessity. Hence, the Census must happen. At the same time, NRC is also necessary. Otherwise, what will Adani and the other corporates do? What’s the use of a Hindu Rashtra if there’s no supply of cheap labor? Therefore, a backdoor route to NRC is being explored by using the Election Commission. Killing two birds with one stone.

Just like the method used to create the National Population Register (NPR), forms are now being filled out door-to-door for all residents to create what is effectively a new NPR. Only those who meet certain criteria will be deemed eligible voters. By excluding “undesirable” people from the voter rolls and ensuring only the “preferred” ones vote, power will be captured state by state. Those excluded will become “D-voters” (doubtful voters), rendered stateless and forced to live as bonded laborers.

The National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be formed only from those who remain in the list. If you compare each step, from door-to-door enumeration form distribution, voter list creation, and sending names of D-voters to the RGI, you’ll see they are identical to the steps for creating the NPR.

Distributing forms door-to-door, making lists, allowing time for claims and objections, and then sending the names of those excluded to the Registrar General: everything in SIR mirrors NPR procedures. Those excluded will survive as stateless, cheap labor. What should legally have been done under the Citizenship Act is now being carried out via the Election Commission, under the name of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) program.

SIR = NPR & NRC.

***********************

July 11, 2025

In the name of special revision of the voter list, door-to-door citizenship verification is being carried out to implement NRC in this state as well. A large number of school teachers have already been issued appointment letters and are undergoing training as BLOs (Booth Level Officers). Since yesterday, training has been taking place at the Alipore DM’s office. Undoubtedly, similar training is happening in many other locations too. All of this is being done with the full cooperation of the state government.

Those appointed as BLOs will be required to continue working in that capacity for as long as they remain in service. The official title of the post is Designated Officer Cum Custodian and Booth Level Officer. Teachers will have to perform BLO duties as an additional responsibility on top of their regular school duties. The appointment letter explicitly states that no travel allowance will be provided for this work. They will be under the disciplinary authority of the Election Commission, which means the Commission can punish or make recommendations against them in case of any lapse in duty.

No protest has been observed from any teachers’ organization so far.

