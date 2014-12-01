Left Movement in Bangladesh: A conversation with Abdullah Kafi Ratan, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Bangladesh

December 20, 2025

The newly elected general secretary of the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) is Abdullah Kafi Ratan. In a conversation with Arko Bhaduri, he spoke on a range of issues including the death sentence for Sheikh Hasina, the July mass uprising, allegations that the Chattogram Port is being handed over to foreigners, and the crisis and prospects of the left movement in Bangladesh. This interview first appeared in Bengali, on inscript.me

Arko Bhaduri: Abdullah Kafi Ratan, welcome. Congratulations on being elected CPB general secretary. Thank you for taking time out despite your busy schedule. Let me begin by asking: what is your reaction to the death sentence for the ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina? We also saw that the Chattogram Port related agreement was concluded on the same day. Why?

Abdullah Kafi Ratan: Arko, thank you. From the very beginning, we have said that for every crime against humanity, including the massacre during the July–August 2024 mass uprising, whoever committed the crime must be brought to justice. At the same time, the judicial process must be transparent and beyond question. In the matter of prosecuting the killings during the July 24 mass uprising, even if everything has not proceeded exactly as one would wish, the process of justice has begun and the first verdict has been delivered. In the subsequent stages of this case, necessary progress must be made. Not only that, everyone else who committed crimes must also be tried and punished.

If there is no transparency in the government’s actions overall, then its sincerity on “justice” also becomes questionable. For instance, people are asking: even if the tribunal proceedings are being broadcast live on television, why did the government resort to concealment and, in effect, sign an agreement almost in secrecy to hand over control of the Chattogram Port, which is extremely important for national security, with the aim of giving it to the United States? This has raised suspicions among the public that the government’s real objective may be something else, and that justice is not particularly important to it. People feel that the tribunal is being used for vengeance, or as a symbolic, performative step. If this happens, public confidence in the judicial process will erode, and it will become harder for those killed and those permanently disabled in the July mass uprising to obtain justice.

In the interest of justice, the trials for the killings of all working people, students, children, and women martyred in the July mass uprising must be completed swiftly and properly, including Shaheed Abu Sayeed, Mugdha, Wasim, Faiyaz, CPB leader Comrade Pradip Bhowmik, Chhatra Union activist Rizvi, Taher Zaman Priyo, Ekota weekly worker Atik, hawkers’ leader Yusuf Sanowar, garments workers’ leader Ashraful, and others. The government must inform the public what legal and diplomatic steps it has taken to bring those sentenced back to the country. It must ensure that justice does not remain merely symbolic.

Arko: At the CPB national rally held recently in Dhaka, there was a Sufi spiritual figure on the stage, and he also spoke. While a few people present raised slogans against him, your initiative has been praised more broadly in left circles. How do you explain this step taken by the Communist Party?

Kafi Ratan: Alongside the class movement and class struggle, our thirteenth congress discussed, with equal importance, building social movements against the social deprivation faced by marginalised communities. In that context, on October 31 we convened a political convention of marginalised communities, where 55 groups participated. At the national rally on November 14, we invited four people, in a representative capacity, to deliver speeches. One was an Indigenous person from the hills, one an Indigenous person from the plains, one a representative of the Harijan community, and one a Sufi.

Since August 5, 2024, around one hundred and fifty shrines have been demolished in Bangladesh. The shrine of Hazrat Shah Paran, a universally revered Sufi saint of our country, has been vandalised. The hair and beards of Sufis and Bauls have been cut off. Over the last year and a half, those most oppressed and persecuted at the hands of Salafis, Wahhabis, and Mawdudists have been Sufis and those associated with shrines. It was as a representative of these oppressed shrine followers that we invited a young Sufi practitioner to speak from our stage. This initiative by the Communist Party has been praised widely. Oppressed shrine followers have felt relief and have found inspiration to resist. That is a hopeful development.

The main current of our struggle is class struggle. Alongside that, in the future we will build resistance against all forms of social oppression. This is our new politics after August 5.

Arko: Let us move to something a bit more personal. At one time you held a very significant position in the corporate world. You left that job and entered left politics. Could you talk a little about how your political journey began?

Kafi Ratan: In truth, I entered the corporate world purely due to circumstances. After the collapse of the Soviet Union in the 1990s, the Communist Party of Bangladesh suffered a major setback. From a central committee of 77, 13 communists remained, and the remaining 64 either left the party or became inactive. Many went to other parties or formed new parties. At that time we were front line activists in the student movement. We were then told that the party no longer believed in the idea of full time organisers. Because of that, I left the student movement in 1993. At the time I was the treasurer of the Central Committee of the Chhatra Union and the president of Dhaka University.

In that situation, I sat for a job exam, passed it, and entered employment. If I had not succeeded in that first job exam, perhaps my mind would have changed and I might not have taken up a job at all. After that, I worked in banking for about 23 years. When I voluntarily resigned in 2014, I was serving as a senior vice president of that bank. Mentally I was always a political activist. Even while employed, I helped establish a garments workers’ trade union centre, joined the Youth Union at the party’s call, and served as its president for seven and a half years over two terms. In 1999, I became a member of the party’s Central Committee. So I was never detached from politics. I never left the party, not even for a day, but the dream of being a full time organiser could not be realised. In 2014, when I was able to convince my family, I left my job.

Arko: And how did you first enter politics, right at the beginning?

Kafi Ratan: The way I first came into politics in my youth is quite interesting. I studied at a cadet college, similar to your military schools. From 1979 to 1985 I studied there, from class seven to class twelve. Only government newspapers were allowed there. There was a newspaper called Dainik Bangla at the time. One day in 1984, I read in it that a labour leader named Tajul Islam had been murdered. He was a brilliant person. He had received scholarships in class five and again in class eight, and passed school and college with letter marks. He even studied economics at Dhaka University. Then he joined Adamjee Jute Mill as a worker on a wage of 70 taka a week, solely to build a Communist Party trade union there.

On February 29, 1984, during a strike, he was attacked. The next day, March 1, he died. He was the brother in law of one of my classmates at the cadet college. His wife’s family was very well established. His elder brother in law was a major general who later became Ershad’s health minister. Through that friend, I came into contact with Comrade Tajul Islam’s wife, Nasima Islam, and I wrote to her.

By then, I had also become acquainted with someone who is now a judge of our High Court. At that time he was studying at Dhaka College. When a case was filed against him during some movement, he became an absconder and took shelter at my maternal uncle’s house. There we discussed various political matters. That year, on May 28 in Chattogram, on the last day of the higher secondary examinations, a Chhatra Union leader named Shahadat was murdered by having his throat slit by his own roommate, Harun, an activist of Chhatra Shibir. I was in Dhaka then. In response to this incident, when the Chhatra Union organised a protest rally in Dhaka, I joined it along with my uncle. That was my first time attending a Chhatra Union rally. However, I began active work with the Chhatra Union on July 25, 1985. Since then, not for a single day has my political life come to a halt.

Arko: Let us come to the question of the Left’s role in the July mass uprising. At the party congress that has just concluded, the newly elected CPB president Kazi Sazzad Zahir Chandan, you, and others in the presidium including Joli Talukdar, all played a very important role in last year’s July uprising. A section of the Indian Left believes that this uprising has strengthened right wing fundamentalist politics in Bangladesh, and has empowered Jamaat e Islami. What do you say to that? Do you now regret your participation in the July uprising?

Kafi Ratan: Absolutely not. We are proud that we took part in the July uprising. The uprising lasted thirty six days, but our movement against Sheikh Hasina is far older. The election held on December 30, 2018 was conducted in the darkness of the previous night. That is why we call it a “night time election”. After that election, on January 11, a convention of candidates from the Left Democratic Alliance was held. There we decided that Sheikh Hasina’s rule had to be brought to an end. She no longer had any legitimate right to govern Bangladesh. Removing her through a mass uprising would be our political duty. This decision was also endorsed in a Central Committee meeting. From January 2019 onward, through a series of events, that struggle moved forward. In 2018 itself, there had been the safe roads movement and the quota movement. All these movements reached an extreme culmination in the 2024 uprising.

Let me say this with humility. I have relatively little acquaintance with, and experience of, comrades in India, but I am deeply surprised by some of their assumptions. For instance, many of them seem to hold a firm belief that “the Sheikh’s daughter cannot make mistakes”. If we were to say that Nehru’s daughter Indira could never have made mistakes, these very people would have reacted sharply. Under Sheikh Hasina’s rule in Bangladesh, day after day we saw our democratic rights being taken away, and we could not exercise our right to vote. Our struggle was against that autocracy, and in favour of democracy.

In the January 5, 2014 election, 153 MPs won without a vote. You need 151 to form a government. Is that even imaginable in India? In the West Bengal election of 1972, the horrific rigging carried out by Siddhartha Shankar Ray is precisely why the CPI(M), rightly, boycotted that election. What I described as the “night time election” of 2018 in Bangladesh was similar. Even as a candidate, I myself could not vote. In the January 7, 2024 election, the opposition did not participate. Awami League candidates contested against Awami League rebel candidates. The electoral process itself had been destroyed. It was against this that our struggle was directed.

And corruption is endless. Sheikh Hasina herself said that even the household help in her residence owned four hundred crore taka. Sacks of money were found at the house of her paternal cousin. Five crore taka were recovered from the home of senior party leader Amir Hossain Amu. Two crore taka were found at the house of Obaidul Quader’s brother. When the Yunus government came to power, it issued a white paper which showed that under Hasina, 28 lakh crore taka had been siphoned off through various forms of corruption. We fought against this organised, state backed corruption.

From our migrant workers abroad, the country receives 23 billion dollars. From garment production and exports, 45 billion dollars comes in. But our health, education and other public services do not improve. Because 70 thousand crore taka was being smuggled out every year. On the one hand our working people are earning money through back breaking labour, and on the other representatives of the plundering wealthy class are transferring it abroad. Under Sheikh Hasina, over 15 years, 15 lakh crore taka was smuggled out of the country. We fought against all of this. Perhaps the Left comrades in India do not think deeply about these realities, which is why they can imagine Sheikh Hasina to be innocent.

Arko: During the days of the July uprising, could you describe your role on the streets?

Kafi Ratan: On Friday, July 19, 2024, Sheikh Hasina’s government imposed a curfew. Apart from August 5, the largest number of killings were organised on that July 19. On July 26, under the leadership of Jamshed Anwar Tapan, a leader of our cultural organisation Udichi, we broke the curfew and brought out a singing procession in front of the army. That afternoon, on behalf of the Left alliance, we organised a human chain. On July 27 there was a women’s protest rally. On the 28th, the Workers and Employees Struggle Council held a rally at Paltan Mor. From there, a call was issued for Sheikh Hasina to resign. While moving from that rally toward Bahadur Shah Park, our cultural squad was stopped in front of the Awami League office.

At that point, we decided to organise a rebellion march on August 2. More than twenty five thousand people gathered in that historic march. If we had sat there all night, at the Shaheed Minar or Shahbagh, then by the next morning it could very likely have turned into a gathering of at least one lakh people. We did not stay. Perhaps we were not prepared for that. Meanwhile, after being released from jail on August 1, the students leading the movement called for a gathering at Shaheed Minar on the 3rd. At that student called gathering, lakhs of people assembled.

We lost the chance to do what we could have done, due to cowardice or stupidity. Even so, I would say that the rebellion march was our breakthrough step, and because of it, within two days Hasina’s resignation became inevitable. People across the country poured out onto the streets. The credit for bringing people back onto the streets after the curfew belongs to us, to the Chhatra Union, to the Communist Party, and to Udichi. If we had calculated the timing a little more accurately, if we had understood the importance of being one day earlier or later, then perhaps we could have led this uprising ourselves.

Arko: Over the last fourteen months, the swagger of the Right in Bangladesh has been very visible. Numerous shrines have been demolished. Minorities have been attacked. As I said earlier, many fear that this uprising has in fact strengthened right wing politics in Bangladesh, and that with Hasina’s fall Jamaat e Islami has been newly empowered. What is your view?

Kafi Ratan: Jamaat e Islami was not newly imported. They were not brought in from Pakistan. They did not descend from the sky. They were already here on this soil. Take the new DUCSU vice president and general secretary at Dhaka University, I will not name them. What were they before last August? Their videos are right there on Facebook and YouTube. The student leader of Jamaat’s Chhatra Shibir who has become DUCSU vice president can be seen in videos raising slogans in support of Sheikh Hasina. The current Chhatra Shibir general secretary of DUCSU used to be the joint secretary of an Awami Chhatra League committee at the Institute of Social Welfare at Dhaka University.

A general secretary of Chhatra League named Zakir Hossain had been a Shibir “sathi” for seven years. He studied at MC College in Sylhet, from where he was identified as Shibir and expelled. That boy came to Dhaka and became the general secretary of the Chhatra League central committee. These countless Shibir activists who were hiding within the Chhatra League are now coming out. The left student leader Meghmollar Bosu was repeatedly and severely attacked under the Awami League regime. Even among the helmeted attackers who targeted him, there were Shibir activists directly present, disguised under helmets.

Why are the Jamaat forces who were silent for so long now able to come onto the field? Because after the August 5 movement ended, we, the Left, did not hold the streets. We went into rest. Of the students who came down to the streets that day, 99 percent have returned to the classroom. I said that day, “Children, go back to the classroom, but your footsteps must remain on the streets as well.” But we could not take the initiative required to keep them on the streets.

While we were inactive, the Right captured the education and health administration. Someone who, until August 5, was a senior assistant secretary under the Awami era, within three months turned into an important secretary of Bangladesh. How did that happen? Taking advantage of the Yunus government’s indifference, Jamaat Shibir arranged promotions for their cadres and placed them in various senior positions. They are now preoccupied with plans for an administrative coup.

In Bangladesh, Jamaat e Islami has never received more than 5 to 6 percent of the vote. But they have enormous money. They have Islamic banks, hundreds of hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, and many other assets. Where did they get these? After 1971, Ghulam Azam was in the Middle East, where he raised funds under the name “East Pakistan Recovery Committee”. A Saudi NGO, Rabeta Al Islami, financed Jamaat in various ways and enabled its leaders to become wealthy. Mir Quasem Ali, for instance, was a director of Rabeta. Through these processes they accumulated capital. Using the large number of workers in their institutions, and also by paying money to expand manpower, they have been able to build their power.

But their popular support and their aura of strength is, to a large extent, like an inflated balloon. Of course, right now they are in a better position than before. They won the Dhaka University student union election, DUCSU, and through that they have staged a kind of show of strength. But remember, winning DUCSU is not a sign that you are about to seize state power. If it were, then the Communist Party could have taken power in 1972. In that year, the Chhatra Union panel won in every university and every college in Bangladesh.

Arko: Since DUCSU has come up, let me ask another question. Even amid Shibir’s victory, we saw the left candidate Meghmollar Bosu get five thousand votes, and Hema Chakma win. How do you think that happened? Alongside the rise of the Right, are we also seeing a rise or resistance of the Left?

Kafi Ratan: There is a saying, you have to isolate the enemy, leave them without allies. Jyoti Basu successfully applied this principle by uniting all left forces into the Left Front against the Congress. We said this before the DUCSU election. If Umama Fatema and Meghmollar Bosu had formed an alliance, the outcome might have been different. Along with that, among the other independent candidates who received around four thousand votes each, many could have been brought together as well. But that did not happen. In the end, the arithmetic of votes went against us.

Arko: A short while ago you spoke about the need for unity with shrine followers. You also said you are thinking of coming to power in 2036. Given the current state of left politics in Bangladesh, many people cannot even imagine these things. That is natural. Could you explain, in a bit more detail, how you see your path forward? And one more question, do you feel that the Yunus government is backing the Right’s current dominance?

Kafi Ratan: At the entrance to Cox’s Bazar, there is a town called Ramu where all the Buddhist temples were destroyed in 2012. On the thirteenth anniversary of that event, we held a rally. While we were holding that rally, a similar incident took place in Khagrachhari. Under Sheikh Hasina, it was said that India was making this happen. Later we saw an adviser in the Yunus government also saying that India was making this happen. This similarity of narrative shows how deep their indifference runs. If Hasina is Ershad, and Yunus is Hasina, then what was the point of fighting at all? If Yunus speaks in Hasina’s language, then all the sacrifices, all the permanent injuries, become meaningless.

There is a kind of indifference in the Yunus government when it comes to restraining the Right, standing with Indigenous peoples and minorities, and guiding the majority population. Over the last year, the number of shrine demolitions and incidents of violence against women has been deeply painful for us. Simply because of differences of belief, the body of a dead Muslim was exhumed from a grave and cremated. How shameful is that. A section of people are using Islam to practise fascistic behaviour.

Until now, we on the Left have fought primarily with the economically disadvantaged, with workers, peasants, and agricultural labourers. If, alongside them, we can also bring into our politics those who are socially and culturally marginalised, that can only be for the better. The fallen autocracy used a false secular cover to mislead religious minorities, but kept them at the bottom of the pyramid of power. Their value was greatest only in the ballot box. They were the ones most oppressed by the Awami League. This is not only my claim. Abul Barakat, the author of the book Dinbodoler Karmasuchi, says the same. In his book, he shows that since 1947, those who have taken possession of the greatest share of Hindu community property are, generation after generation, Awami League figures. Their fathers and grandfathers may have been in the Muslim League, then they moved to the Awami League. Over generations, sons and grandsons have occupied abandoned Hindu land, homes and assets. And yet these very people have built an image of themselves as protectors of minorities. In their absence, it is the Communists and other left forces who can truly stand beside minorities.

In the document we adopted at our party congress, we clearly spoke of building a rainbow alliance under the leadership of left democratic forces. The phrase “social engineering”, which is very popular in India as well, is something we also want to apply in Bangladesh. We want to strengthen social relations and bring a larger number of people to our side.

With this plan in mind, we have said we will participate in the 2026 election. Through the results of the 2031 election, we will deliver a jolt. Then in 2036, we will come to power. If we build sufficient strength before that, we may not have to wait until 2036, and through another uprising that complements the 2024 uprising, we may achieve power.

We are saying that right now there are two boxes, one is the BNP box, one is the Islamist box. We want to build a third box, the box of poor people. Neither BNP nor Jamaat can protect the interests of the poor and marginalised. So they will certainly have good reason to come with us. The absence of the Awami League is an important opportunity for us.

Arko: Over a little more than the last year, on the question of opposing Jamaat, your tone seems to be converging somewhat with the BNP’s. Is there any possibility of an electoral understanding between you and the BNP?

Kafi Ratan: Today Jamaat e Islami is behaving as if they have already come to power. That is behaviour divorced from reality. They are running all kinds of propaganda. One slogan they are pushing is, “Donations are collected here, the shares go to London.” They are trying to cast the BNP’s top leader as the villain. Recently I was on a TV talk show where a cleric was present. He is not Jamaat, but he is close to Jamaat, and he blurted out to the BNP representative, “Your secretary general is an atheist, because he has spoken against sharia.” This is Jamaat’s conduct.

From the beginning of our political lives, we have been confronting Jamaat. We have seen the mutilated bodies of our friends, throats slit, wrists severed, after Jamaat Shibir attacks. But the BNP does not have that depth of experience. That is why they are more frightened by this kind of Jamaat attack. In 1988, at Jahangirnagar University, Shibir killed a BNP student leader named Kabir. It was we who protested then. From that point until August 5, 2024, Shibir could never enter Jahangirnagar University. On the question of opposing Jamaat Shibir, on the question of opposing the enemies of the Liberation War, we are on the same side. The BNP, rather, is now beginning to understand that the path of cooperation with Jamaat, which they chose in the past, damaged their politics. As a result, from their top leadership onward, many are now speaking out against Jamaat Shibir.

Arko: Sheikh Hasina used to present herself as fiercely anti Jamaat and as the guardian of secularism in Bangladesh. Yet under Hasina we also saw many model mosques being built. We saw her close relationship with Shafi Hujur. In 1996, the Awami League also formed movement level unity with Jamaat. What do you say about Sheikh Hasina’s secularism and her position on Jamaat?

Kafi Ratan: Ghulam Azam was Jamaat’s amir, but he could not say so openly because he did not have citizenship. In his place, Abbas Ali Khan served as acting amir. At the time, newspapers carried photos of Sheikh Hasina receiving a copy of the Quran Sharif from Abbas Ali Khan. In 2006, the Awami League made an agreement with Khelafat Majlish on a blasphemy law. In 1991, an Awami League presidential candidate went to Ghulam Azam to seek his vote.

It was Sheikh Hasina who granted the Qawmi madrasa degree the status of equivalence with a conventional postgraduate degree. Because of this she was described as the “mother of the Qawmi”. Under Hasina, 29 writings were removed from Bangladesh’s school textbooks because those texts were written by Hindus or atheists. Among those removed were pieces by Humayun Azad, Rabindranath, Jibanananda Das, and Sarat Chandra. Hasina tried to keep people misled with the story of a fake secularism. She turned the Liberation War into family property. In that story, countless heroic freedom fighters had no place.

Arko: Do you think there is any possibility that the Awami League returns to Bangladeshi politics? If not, then in an Awami free Bangladesh, what will be your position on defending the spirit of the Liberation War, or on fighting US imperialism?

Kafi Ratan: We do not want the Awami League to be banned by executive order. That is our party position. But given the crimes they committed, by the government’s own account at least 800 people were killed, 25,000 were pushed into permanent disability, 28 lakh crore taka was siphoned abroad, the economy was wrecked, and the electoral system was turned into a farce. If, through legal prosecution, they are punished, if their party is banned, or if they lose the right to contest elections, I will have no objection.

Hasina’s greatest crime was precisely to fuse the Liberation War with the Awami League, or to distort history by fusing the language movement with Sheikh Mujib. Read the book The Unfinished Memoirs and you will see that during the language movement Mujib was in jail. The day before February 21, he was transferred by launch from Dhaka jail to Faridpur jail. On February 21 he did not even know what had happened. On the morning of the 22nd, after reading the newspaper, he learned that there had been firing in Dhaka and that students had been killed. Yet in our country, with Awami backing, a story circulated that Bangabandhu would write instructions on paper from inside prison and throw them out through a small window, tied to a stone, and that the language movement would then proceed according to his directions. But Sheikh Mujib himself demolished that story.

This is what has happened, our history has been made personal centred, family centred, party centred. That is the Awami League’s final betrayal of the country’s history and of the people.

Arko: In many places in Bangladesh, we are hearing that Liberation War statues are being broken, that freedom fighters are being insulted. What will you do, what steps will you take?

Kafi Ratan: These are like potatoes burning while the house is on fire. Breaking Liberation War statues or demolishing number 32 was not the goal of our struggle. Those who opposed the Liberation War of 1971 have carried out these acts. On one side we are fighting, on the other side they are doing this vandalism. These forces have to be identified. Because of the Yunus government’s inaction, it has not been possible to stop them. Did the police and the army not see bulldozers being brought in? Why did they not stop it? Even under Hasina, much vandalism happened in front of the administration’s eyes. It is the same now. Why did Mr Yunus allow this to happen?

Arko: Many people are calling the July uprising a US backed colour revolution, including a large section of the Indian Left. Perhaps some within your party also think or say this.

Kafi Ratan: This movement was a spontaneous movement. There was no specific party, ideology, or leadership in this movement, there was no guiding principle either. The fact that crores of students and youth came out onto the streets, they had no leader. We communists came out in our own way, the Chhatra Dal came out in its own way, Jamaat came out in its own way. Everyone came out in their own way. If Jamaat e Islami received money from America, that is not my responsibility. I did not have that information. Under no circumstances did we carry out any movement with US backing.

Arko: I want to draw an analogy here. India had a role in the Liberation War. For that, can the Liberation War be called an Indian project? Similarly, even if America had some role here, would it be correct to call this an American project?

Kafi Ratan: In the Liberation War, India helped us. When did it help? When we went to India and sought refuge. But I am not willing to accept the claim that the Liberation War in Bangladesh happened as an Indian project. I have heard many people in your parliament, including Priyanka Gandhi, say that Indira Gandhi gave us our independence. That is not true. Thirty lakh people gave their lives, two lakh women endured horrific sexual violence, and our country became free. We received help from you. We received help from Russia. For that we are grateful. There was a time during the Liberation War when the number of Bangladeshis in Tripura exceeded the number of Tripura’s own people. For that too, we have gratitude. But that does not mean India liberated the country and gifted it to us. We won our independence.

Arko: We are hearing from many quarters that the constitution of 1972 needs to be changed. What is your view?

Kafi Ratan: The 1972 constitution was an excellent constitution. It has been amended 18 times and all kinds of things have been inserted into it. Islam has been inserted as the state religion. Indigenous peoples have been described as “small ethnic groups”. There are many inconsistencies and contradictions within it. That is why, although all members of the Constituent Assembly signed it, only two did not: Suranjit Sengupta of NAP and the Indigenous leader Manabendra Narayan Larma. But the Communist Party does not demand that the 1972 constitution be scrapped. Rather, we believe the four fundamental principles of the 1972 constitution should be kept intact, while the other inconsistencies must be resolved, and the constitution must be updated to address contemporary issues.

Arko: There has long been an allegation against the CPB that historically it is the Awami League’s B team. Some people mockingly call it the “harmonium party”. Some say the CPB was in BAKSAL. Some of this is historically true. You were in BAKSAL. In the reality of an Awami League free Bangladesh, how will you overcome this allegation? Especially since you, who have played a strong role in the uprising and in the struggle against the Awami League even before it, are part of a party that is called the Awami League’s B team. How will you get past this complication?

Kafi Ratan: Our leaders were one hundred percent honest people. Let me tell you a story. In 1973, we held our second congress. Comrade Moni Singh was friends with Phani Bhushan Majumdar, who was then the food minister. At Moni Singh’s request, he arranged ration supplies for the congress. After the congress ended, whatever ration was left, Comrade Moni Singh went to Phani Bhushan Majumdar to return it. Phani Bhushan Majumdar was astonished. He said, “Dada, spend it somewhere else.” But Moni Singh did not accept that. It had been taken for the congress, it was left over, so the remainder had to be returned.

Our leaders did not cultivate closeness with the Awami League in order to get benefits. Then why did they do it? They did it on the theoretical foundations of politics: the theory of the national democratic revolution, meaning that on the non capitalist path of transition to socialism, in the workers’ revolution the national bourgeoisie would, up to a point, be an ally. If we made a mistake, it was in thinking of the Awami League as a national bourgeois force. That goes back to the time of the first congress.

Some may say who am I to call it a mistake. But I believe that if the Left had been able to play a leading role in the Liberation War, we would not have had to enter into any understanding with the Awami League. Moni Singh and Muzaffar Ahmed were placed on an advisory council, but after one meeting there were no further meetings. Our comrades took training for the war, but they were able to apply it only right at the very end. For a long time, permission was not given from the Indian side for their participation. We had to confront many such problems.

Even after the Liberation War, in 1972, the people gave a signal to the Communists: come forward. Across the country, students and youth chose the Communist Party. We could not respond to the people’s directive with proper understanding. Just as I said at the beginning, on the night of August 2, 2024 we did not understand what we needed to do. We scheduled a programme on August 4, leaving out August 3. But if we had held a programme one day earlier, perhaps today we would be in the main leadership role of this uprising. Something similar happened in 1972 as well. A large section of those who supported us joined the JSD Chhatra League one by one. In the next elections, the JSD Chhatra League, like us, won across colleges and universities.

Arko: So was joining BAKSAL a mistake?

Kafi Ratan: Absolutely. We have a clear position on this. Joining BAKSAL, seeing Mujib as above class or above the party, these were mistakes. In October 1974, the Communist Party adopted a proposal that the government in the country was a corrupt government and that it should resign immediately. Yet even then, the Communist Party, NAP, and the ruling Awami League were together in a three party unity alliance. Despite that, in October the CPB adopted this proposal. The assessment was correct, but the prescription was wrong. The CPB said that this government should resign and, under Bangabandhu’s leadership, another patriotic and honest government should be formed. To demand another government under the same person who was already the head of government is to absolve that head of government of responsibility.

In 1980, at the third congress, these mistakes were identified. Five or six mistakes were acknowledged, such as joining BAKSAL, seeing Bangabandhu above class, assuming that the start of progress on the socialist path had already taken place, the canal digging programme, describing Ziaur Rahman as patriotic in a limited sense, and so on.

Arko: Let me ask the final question. In Bangladesh there has been a sharp rise in anti India sentiment. How would you explain the reasons behind it?

Kafi Ratan: One reason is certainly political. India’s biggest enemies are China and Pakistan. But tell me, how many people die on the Pakistan or China borders, and how many die on the Bangladesh border? We can reasonably assume that when we play cricket against another country, we will get India’s support. But when you oppose us or mock us, people in Bangladesh become angry. Another aspect is religious bigotry and resentment, which leads some people to support Pakistan rather than India. But anti India sentiment has increased even more since August 5, because the Indian media has spread rumours and lies of various kinds.

India’s relationship was not with Sheikh Hasina. It was with Bangladesh. Yet after Hasina’s fall, for a year now, visas for Bangladeshis have been stopped. People who were already receiving medical treatment in India have had to stop treatment midway because they cannot get visas. A number of issues like these have combined to concentrate resentment toward India. But this is not resentment toward the people of India. To put it very specifically, it is resentment toward the Hindutva ruling class of India’s Hindi belt.

India has also intervened in Bangladesh’s internal politics, directly. The Congress government did it, and the BJP government did it too. In the January 5, 2014 election, Ershad of the Jatiya Party said he would not participate and got himself admitted to hospital. India’s then foreign secretary Sujatha Singh flew to Bangladesh, brought Ershad out of the hospital, and compelled him to participate in the election. Just before the January 7, 2024 election, Ershad’s brother was summoned to Delhi. He returned from Delhi and withdrew the decision to boycott the election, and he refused to give any explanation for why.

Do not think that we Bangladeshis oppose India because of a Hindu Muslim divide. Then why did Nepal oppose India? Because Nepal looked after its own interests. In Bangladesh too, we Communists are looking after our national interest and national dignity. We will demand that border killings stop. We will oppose the Tipaimukh dam. These realities are enough to sour our minds and generate hostility.

Arko: Thank you very much.

