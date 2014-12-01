The Heat and Momentum of 21 February

February 21, 2026

By Akhteruzzaman Elias. Translated from the collection of essays Sanskritir Bhanga Setu (Broken Bridge of Culture), 1996.

The demand that Bangla be made a state language in Pakistan arose even before Pakistan was created, and those who raised this demand were involved in, or supporters of, the Pakistan movement. Immediately after the state’s establishment, the demand assumed the form of a movement. If it had been announced that English would continue as a state language, one doubts whether the reaction would have been so immediate and so fierce. For the educated Bengali, that language was then, more or less, a familiar medium. In the struggle against British rule, they had had no great difficulty in taking the help of English. But for the Bengali in Pakistan, Urdu, even if it was not as utterly Greek as Tamil or Pashto, was still a near unfamiliar tongue. In urban areas, many had become a little accustomed to its spoken use, but to study through it, or to enter competitive examinations for jobs through it, was beyond their means.

Those who, out of an ambition to establish themselves as khandani Muslims, wanted to treat Urdu as their mother tongue, possessed a grasp of Urdu as flimsy as their aristocratic pretensions. Neither had any foundation. On the other side, in Punjab, the most influential province of West Pakistan, every educated Muslim practised Urdu and, without much concern for their own mother tongue, pursued literature in Urdu.

Two eminent poets of the Urdu language and of the subcontinent, Muhammad Iqbal and Faiz Ahmad Faiz, had Punjabi as their mother tongue. After East Bengal, it was in Punjab that the middle class had developed most strongly within Pakistan, so Punjabis too could have participated in a movement against making Urdu the state language. Yet because of their close contact with Urdu, the Punjabi middle class became active instead as supporters of the Pakistan government’s state language policy.

During the Pakistan movement, there was loud talk of an uninterrupted culture of Indian Muslims. It is not entirely strange that Urdu was considered a suitable medium for developing that invisible and absent culture. That peculiar culture was invoked not so much to express kinship among Muslims of different regions of India, as to publicise their difference from Hindus. Once a separate state was established, it was only natural that the effect of this propaganda would fade.

Besides, though cultural practice is a condition for the proper development of the middle class, it was not solely out of the urge for a distinct cultural practice, or more precisely, the urge to create that culture, that the Muslim middle class engaged in the Pakistan movement. The principal desire there was the overall development of the middle class. If Urdu was accepted, the possibility of such development was destroyed. That is why almost the entire middle class in East Bengal responded favourably to the language movement.

Leaders and activists known as relatively progressive certainly played an important role in this movement. Yet almost all those who believed in religio-fanatical politics, those who propagated communal politics, even those who regarded the influence of Islam on the culture of Bengal’s Muslims as the principal element, or who were engaged in all manner of scheming to turn it into the principal element, also opposed the demand that only Urdu be the state language. Among prominent Bengalis, there was no one except Golam Mostafa who rejected the demand for Bangla as a state language. It makes no sense to count Khwaja Nazimuddin, Fazlur Rahman, or Syed Selim, people without personality, incompetent and lacking self respect, among distinguished figures. Most of the leaders who held power in East Bengal wanted Bangla in their hearts. But, following Badruddin Umar, one can say that they sacrificed love of language at the altar of love of office. Even many intensely reactionary leaders and newspapers of their party can be seen at that time supporting the Bangla language. At this stage, the supporters of the Bangla language movement were almost the entire middle class. Its leadership was entirely in the hands of politicians and intellectuals with a middle class mentality. All its activists were students.

After the killings in Dhaka on 21 February 1952, a very large qualitative change occurred in the movement’s basic character. Within a few days, if the East Bengal Legislative Assembly had adopted a resolution recommending that Bangla be made one of Pakistan’s state languages, the movement might have begun to subside. 21 February established this truth, that a lawful movement is not an effective method for resisting the most grievous injustice of a government established through constitutional procedure. 21 February became a symbol of oppression and of struggle against oppression. Before this, there had been other killings in our country. The history of Bengalis being exploited and repressed, and the tradition of standing up in resistance, is also a thousand years old. From the Kaivarta uprising onward, at different times there have been various peasant uprisings, weavers’ uprisings, the Santal rebellion, the Chakma rebellion, the Hajong rebellion. The rulers did not suppress these by preaching the virtue of nonviolence, not with melodies of song, not even by invoking religion, but directly, at the mouth of the cannon.

These movements occurred in a scattered fashion. 21 February, by contrast, inspired the entire population toward an unbroken struggle. A united people began to feel themselves as a nation, or entered into the search for their identity as a nation. Its chief characteristic is resistance. Resistance against killings cannot be achieved by compromise. The longing for resistance that 21 February gave birth to therefore became more and more intense with the observance of that day, year after year. In 1954, the political organisation considered an enemy of the language movement was expelled from this country, as if for all time. In 1956, Bangla gained recognition in Pakistan’s constitution as one of the state languages of Pakistan. Then there was no obstacle to accepting the happy death of 21 February with a smile of complete satisfaction.

But 21 February is not only a day to demand the securing of Bangla. 21 February has taken on the responsibility of expressing human protest, of giving language to resistance. From the moment of the killings in Dhaka, the state recognition of the mother tongue was not the sole aim of 21 February. Along with the people’s search for self identity, the declaration of social revolution, and the undertaking of that revolution, became its commitment. That is why we see that after 1952, the political and cultural demands of the majority of people found voice in gatherings organised on the occasion of 21 February, and preparations for winning those demands were made there. Before those demands were realised, or scarcely as they were realised, the next 21 February was observed amid the raising of new demands, amid the proclamation of new commitments.

Those who were children and boys on 21 February 1952, those born after 21 February, those born long after 21 February, for them too 21 February is not merely history. To the extent that recollection of Ekushey February attracts them, they are even more stirred by its force. It is like their own youth. Here they acquire the strength to feel their own strength. 21 February is not merely a day to them. It is a season whose beginning no one can quite grasp, and whose end has not yet been seen. Therefore, at different times, the finest time and the finest medium for declaring the demands of social evolution, political claims, and cultural questioning is Ekushey February. This becomes clear the moment one observes the evolution of Ekushey February.

In Pakistan’s first phase, the imposition of Urdu was not only authoritarianism. We have felt, again and again, over the last twenty years, that authoritarianism is in no way less among those who claim to love Bangla. The imposition of Urdu was an expression of a feudal mentality. Urdu, of course, cannot be known as the language of feudal lords. Crores of working people speak this language. In Urdu, the practice of progressive literature and the message of oppression against the toiling worker, and of the struggle of resistance, occupies no less important a place than in Bangla. Under Pakistan, among Urdu speakers living in Bangladesh, the pain and deprivation of the lower class toiling people was not even a little less than the pain and deprivation of Bengali toilers. Bengali workers feel far more kinship with toilers of other languages than with Bengali beneficiaries.

But the main argument for declaring Urdu the state language was precisely this feudal mentality, that the powerful identity of Pakistan’s inhabitants must be defined by their religion, and that to establish that identity there is no way forward except Urdu. Bengalis did not oppose it out of hatred for Urdu. Rather, refusing to accept the feudal minded rulers’ desire to impose Urdu, they undertook to shake off feudal prejudice and blind belief. What in the first phase of the language movement was the aspiration of a language community’s middle class for self development, on 21 February expanded into a resolve to hurl away feudal notions. Interest in the Urdu language and affection for its literature are human impulses. Loyalty to Urdu, however, became a feudal prejudice. 21 February is the inspiration to reject that prejudice and that servitude.

The reactionary and superstition-soaked feudal effort to bind people tightly with the rope of religion and unify them was the philosophical foundation of the Pakistani state. Each year, 21 February turned people’s loyalty toward the philosophy and system of this state into doubt. Doubt became mistrust. Mistrust became complete disbelief. And 21 February transformed that disbelief into hatred and anger. That is why it was seen that even if some of those closely involved in the first phase of the language movement might have been able to hold back the main current of 21 February for a year or two, no one had the capacity to prevent the people from standing up against Pakistan’s new masters.

Many have been flung aside. Many could not keep step with the momentum of 21 February. Unable to bear its heat, many have slipped into the shadows. Nowadays one sometimes sees people lament that though they were active in the language movement, from imprisonment onward, they have been neglected in the history of the movement. Their mention will of course remain. But because they could not bring themselves into accord with the momentum and heat of 21 February, 21 February has thrown them out onto the road. They have rolled out of history into the heap of chronicle. Even if once they were great leaders of the movement, they cannot be rescued from this condition.

21 February is a glorious chapter of history, but even more than that, its glory lies in the making of history. In 1952, this history making began, and to this day it continues, incessantly making history and creating.

In this current of creating history, 21 February tolerates no compromise. The state recognition of Bangla was never its ultimate aim. State recognition had been obtained in the Pakistan period itself. Many writers in West Bengal imagine that in Pakistan the process of erasing the Bangla language had already begun. This notion is entirely incorrect. Before the creation of Bangladesh, Pakistan was the only country in the world whose state language was Bangla. The dominance of Hindi that can now be seen in West Bengal, at no time did Urdu come close to achieving such a position in East Bengal under Pakistan. For this, 21 February stood as a vigilant sentinel.

But again I say, 21 February did not come to an end by establishing language rights. Later, when Pakistan was embarking on the process of becoming a modern capitalist state, and when, to protect this capitalism, the thuggish forces unleashed by imperialism seized state power, the principal inspiration against them also came from 21 February. After 1958, when politics was shut down and arrangements were being made one after another to block every path of resistance, even then protesting people silently appeared at the gathering of 21 February, and within the very observance of 21 February the resolve of resistance was declared. Some believe that if there had been no military rule in Pakistan, and if parliamentary governance had continued, the country would have survived. No, it would not have.

From 1952 onward, the more times 21 February arrived, the more deeply the people engaged themselves in the search for their self identity, and this deep self searching can tolerate no kind of state manufactured patchwork. If Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s Six Point programme had been accepted in 1966, even if a loosened centre might have extended Pakistan’s life by a few more years, it could perhaps have done so. But even after the attainment of power by some Bengali politicians, the promotion of Bengali military and civil officials, the transformation of a few Bengali businessmen into big industrialists, even after the satisfied establishment of certain intellectuals, the searching impulse of 21 February could not have been destroyed. To resist bourgeois exploitation, 21 February would have taken the form of a spark. Perhaps 1969 could have been held back for a year or two, but no one would have had the power to prevent the people from standing up against Pakistan’s new masters.

Proof of this is found in the fact that even after the founding of Bangladesh, 21 February continued to carry out its responsibility. When the vast possibilities and dreams with which Bangladesh was born were almost immediately destroyed, and people were despondent and shaken, it was the spark of 21 February that gave them the strength to raise their heads again. 21 February has always been fiercely opposed to institutionalisation. Even in the Pakistan period, we saw the state at times inch forward, yearning to take it into its own body. Under the initiative of a provincial government, the construction of the Shaheed Minar began. Under a military government, it was expanded somewhat. After independence, the state authorities have continued trying to seize all of it. Even today they have not ceased that effort. Even if, for a short time, the blaze and strength of Ekushey February are suppressed by this, following the tendency of its own nature it reveals itself again in its proper form. It takes into its own hands the task of stirring people toward new struggle.

Ekushey February has now stepped into its fortieth year. Not the slightest mark of old age has touched it. Many who were with it in the beginning have now receded into the shadows. Ekushey February is now the inspiration of a new generation. Even after forty years, the responsibility of 21 February has not been reduced in the least. The desire for resistance that it once ignited against exploitation and repression, devotion and obedience, superstition and backward turning, today those dark symptoms are again spreading little by little. Across the world, the conspiracy to block human civilisation, human history, and human progress, and to push them backward, is the most active. The aim of belittling socialism, as one stage of human social advance, is not only to obstruct human momentum, but to silence the pulse of civilisation itself. To turn social evolution in the opposite direction, like the hands of a clock, must yield a consequence like the condition of the clock itself. Its pulse will fall silent like its motion, and the development of humane instincts will forever circle within an airless, lightless ring.

Those who feel exhilaration in this condition are either obedient slaves of anti human imperialism, or crippled people who have retired from the struggle for human evolution and long to live safely in comfort. At the same time, the global pageantry of fundamentalism is no accident. Fundamentalism is the fruit of that conspiracy to obstruct the momentum of history and silence the pulse of civilization. Its blow strikes even our land of 21 February, of course it does. After the traces of massacre, rape of women, and arson carried out by beasts organised in the name of the Pakistan army, for the purpose of protecting superstition and backward turning, had begun to fade, they are now plotting to emerge again outside, dressed up as amirs and grandees. We know the call to resist them comes to us from 21 February itself.

Days pass, and the momentum of 21 February becomes more and more intense. Days pass, and the heat of 21 February continues to rise. Many have come a long way and then fallen behind. Many have dropped away, losing the capacity to endure this heat. 21 February is inflamed with the fire of youth. The new generation responds to its momentum. They not only endure its heat, they burn to ignite themselves in that heat.

